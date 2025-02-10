Mammootty’s 1989 movie Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha was a massive success at the time. The film reimagines the story from the villain’s perspective in the famous Malayalam ballad Vadakkan Pattukal, offering an alternative view of his actions. It explores why he did what he did, the reasons behind his choices, what he didn’t do, the lies told about him, and how his name, Chandu, eventually became synonymous with the term ‘Chathiyan Chandu,’ with chathi meaning ‘cheating’ in Malayalam.

Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, released in 1989, has been re-released decades later. As part of the promotional campaign, Mammootty sat down with Ramesh Pisharody for an interview on the Mammootty Kampany YouTube channel. During the conversation, they revisited the making of the film and the challenges faced by the production team.

As Mammootty recalled, one such challenge was his need to learn Kerala’s traditional martial art, Kalaripayattu, and horseback riding. Given the time constraints, mastering Kalaripayattu was impossible, so Mammootty only trained in the moves required for the shoot. In one particular sword-fighting scene, he had to leap and grab a sword in mid-air.

However, the attempt went wrong, and the sword pierced his thigh. Mammootty revealed that the scar from the injury is still visible on his thigh to this day. However, the shooting wasn’t halted. Since the injury occurred in a spot that clothing could cover, they simply continued filming. Mammootty also spoke about the limitations of Mollywood, both back then and even now. He pointed out that, in Hollywood, actors preparing for such roles would typically attend workshops where they are trained extensively in everything required for their character. This is a standard practice in many countries.

However, with limited financial resources and time, the Malayalam film industry cannot afford such luxuries. Mammootty also noted the lack of proper safety measures back then. Most risky martial arts moves were performed for real, and heavy metal swords were used. Injuries were common and, to some extent, expected. He added that working with horses was incredibly challenging, as they often misbehaved, almost as if they sensed the rider’s inexperience.

