Almost everyone in India is familiar with the Pushpa franchise, but did you know that some Pakistanis also enjoyed it? Sunil, who played Mangalam Seenu in Pushpa, recently revealed this during a success meeting for Pushpa 2: The Rule. The event was attended by the entire team associated with the franchise, including Allu Arjun, who plays Pushpa, and director Sukumar.

While shooting for Good Bad Ugly starring Ajith Kumar in Spain, actor Sunil had an interesting experience. One evening, after wrapping up a day of filming, the team found themselves hungry but with no food available. Determined to find something to eat, Sunil, director Adhik Ravichandran, and members of the directorial team set out in search of food. Around 9:45 p.m., just 15 minutes before the closing time of 10:00 p.m., they managed to grab some snacks from a petrol station. However, it wasn’t enough to satisfy their hunger.

Continuing their search, they drove around and spotted a kebab shop already closed for the night. Outside the shop, the owners were smoking, which caught the team’s attention. Interestingly, one of the men outside started staring at Sunil. After a moment of hesitation, he recognized Sunil as Mangalam Seenu from the interval block of Pushpa. To confirm his guess, the man pulled out his phone and rewatched the iconic interval scene from the movie.

Sunil was surprised not only by the recognition but also by what happened next. Initially, he had assumed that the kebab shop owners were Indian, but they turned out to be Pakistani. The owners decided to reopen the shop, even though they had already closed for the day. They prepared food, especially for Sunil and the team. Reflecting on the experience, Sunil remarked, “This film has such a reach that I’m recognized because of Pushpa everywhere I go.”

