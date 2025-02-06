So far, 2025 hasn’t been the best year for Mammootty. His much-hyped mystery-comedy thriller Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, failed to make a mark at the box office. Despite the strong performances by the cast and the grand ambitions of creating a franchise, the movie turned out to be a disappointment.

Adding to the string of setbacks for Mammootty fans, his next big project, the action thriller Bazooka, has hit a roadblock. The film was written and directed by Deeno Dennis and has generated massive buzz since its announcement. It also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, the director of Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, alongside Mammootty. The movie was previously scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025, even though it isn’t a romantic film.

A new report from sources close to the project has confirmed that the film’s release has been postponed. Fans eagerly waiting to see Mammootty return with a solid hit might find this news disappointing. According to the report, the delay is due to the computer-generated imagery (CGI) work not meeting the makers’ expectations. They reportedly postponed the release to avoid putting out a half-baked product. As per OTTplay, the makers have confirmed a new release date for the film. It will now hit theaters on April 10, 2025, coinciding with the Vishu celebrations.

