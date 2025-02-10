Mahesh Narayanan’s directorial MMMN has been creating buzz since its announcement, primarily due to the involvement of some of the biggest names in the Malayalam film industry. The project boasts a stellar cast, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchacko Boban. Adding to the excitement, Lady Superstar Nayanthara has now joined this star-studded lineup, making the film even more anticipated.

Mammootty Kampany officially confirmed Nayanthara’s involvement in MMMN by sharing photos of her on set in Kochi via social media on Sunday. Additionally, videos of her interacting with director Mahesh Narayanan and Mammootty, shared by her fans, have made rounds online.

The film’s shooting began in Sri Lanka, followed by Sharjah and Azerbaijan, before the team returned to Sri Lanka for additional scenes. Currently, filming is underway in Kochi. Once the Kochi schedule is completed, the team is set to move to Delhi, where key scenes featuring Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Revathi will be shot, according to Onmanorama.

Nayanthara’s last Malayalam film was Gold, which was directed by hitmaker Alphonse Puthren and released in 2022. The movie also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and was a big-time box office flop that received heavy trolling, including criticism of Nayanthara’s character.

