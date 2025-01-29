Mohanlal, one of the most prominent actors from the Malayalam film industry who is known for his quirky looks and different types of characters, is all set to unleash a completely different avatar with his next film, L2: Empuraan.

The trailer of the film was recently released on YouTube, and during the trailer launch event, Lalettan spilled some behind-the-scenes details during the shooting of this.

During the teaser launch event, Mohanlal called Prithviraj a ruthless director. Laletta further added how Prithviraj is hellbent on achieving what he wants from the actors during the shooting of his films.

Mohanlal said, “Prithviraj is a ruthless director. He knows how to get what he wants from us. That’s how a film should be directed. The reason why actors are good in a film is because of the director. I trust my directors. I have high hopes for Prithvi as an actor. He will be one of the best directors in India.”

Laletta also added about the difficulties the team had faced during the shooting of this film; he said, “We had to sit idle for many days. But the unit was small. That’s how Prithvi shot. There were three or four hundred people. It was a small unit, and it’s a small film.”

L2 Empuraan marks Prithviraj and Mohanlal’s third collaboration as director and actor after they collaborated for films like Lucifer and Bro Daddy. L2 Empuraan is the second installment in a planned trilogy, following the 2019 film Lucifer.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as an actor and director of this film. It also has a stellar cast including Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and others.

L2 Empuraan was filmed using the anamorphic format with a 1:2.8 aspect ratio, ensuring visual consistency with the first film.

The fights were choreographed by Stunt Silva.Sujith Vaassudev and Mohandas were retained as the cinematographer and art director, respectively. The film is produced by Mohanlal’s production house, Aashirvaad Cinemas. The film is slated to release in theaters on March 27, 2025.

For updates on the film, stay tuned to Koimoi’s section Down South.

