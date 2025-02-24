Antony Varghese’s new Malayalam release, Daveed, is currently struggling at the box office despite inching very close to its budget recovery. The film is standing at a total collection of 4.88 crore in 10 days. A major reason for this slow pace might be a clash with Bromance & Painkili!

Budget & Recovery

The action drama helmed by Govind Vishnu has been mounted on a reported budget of 5 crore at the box office, and it has managed to recover 97.6% of the total investment. However, the film is still 12 lakh away from recovering its entire budget.

Daveed Box Office Day 10

On the tenth day, the second Sunday, February 23, Daveed earned 20 lakh at the box office which was a good sign since most of the films witnessed a drop due to India VS Pakistan’s match.

But Antony Varghese’s film witnessed a growth from the previous day, the second Saturday, which registered a net collection of 16 lakh at the box office!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the action drama at the box office.

Day 1: 90 lakh

Day 2: 80 lakh

Day 3: 1.1 crore

Day 4: 50 lakh

Day 5: 44 lakh

Day 6: 38 lakh

Day 7: 27 lakh

Day 8: 13 lakh

Day 9: 16 lakh

Day 10: 20 lakh

Total: 4.88 crore

Is Budget Recovery Possible?

The budget recovery of the film still relies entirely on the Monday drop, which might decide the future of this action drama. It definitely is a tough road, but it still has hopes to turn an average grosser by recovering the exact investment amount rather than staying on the losing end.

