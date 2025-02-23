Arun D Jose’s Bromance is an official hit at the box office. The Malayalam film stands at a collection of 6.41 crore in 9 days. The film has now embarked upon the journey of profit-making, and it would be interesting to see where it would land in the top 10 list!

Budget & Recovery

The comedy-drama has been mounted on a budget of 3 crore and with the total 6.41 crore collection, it has churned out a profit of 113.67% at the box office. It has axed the profit of Abraham Ozler and ARM from the last year.

Bromance Day 9 Box Office

On the 9th day, the second Saturday, February 22, Bromance earned 52 lakh at the box office. This is 2.2 times higher than the previous day’s earnings, which earned 23 lakh.

3rd Malayalam Hit Of 2025

Bromance is now the third Malayalam hit of 2025. The first Mollywood grosser to claim the hit verdict was Rekhachithram, earning a profit of almost 342.3%. The second hit is Ponman, which is still earning at the box office and has churned out a profit of 228%.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 85 lakh

Day 2: 1.2 crore

Day 3: 1.6 crore

Day 4: 65 lakh

Day 5: 53 lakh

Day 6: 48 lakh

Day 7: 35 lakh

Day 8: 23 lakh

Day 9: 52 lakh

Total: 6.41 crore

Will It Turn Superhit?

It would be interesting to see if Bromance turns a super hit at the box office. The comedy-drama needs to earn 2.59 crore at the box office to claim the superhit verdict!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Record: Vicky Kaushal’s 2nd Saturday Brings Highest Day Surpassing Ticket Sales Of Every Single Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News