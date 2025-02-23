Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is roaring at the box office, and the ticket sales are a testimony to the fact that the film will not surrender anytime soon. The total ticket sales of the film has hit 7 million on BMS. In fact, it is rushing to enter the top 10 ticket sales ever for an Indian film on BMS.

Vicky Kaushal VS Bollywood Films!

The period-drama, with its ticket sales on the second Saturday, February 22, has surpassed every single Bollywood film, beating the previous best Stree 2’s 656K sold tickets, with its ticket sale of 886K.

Chhaava Brings The Biggest Day!

On the second Saturday, February 22, Chhaava, helmed by Laxman Utekar, delivered its biggest day in terms of ticket sales on BMS, surpassing every single day sale of the film, including the opening day, the first Saturday, and the first Sunday!

Check out the day-wise ticket sales of the period drama on BMS.

Pre Sales: 776.6K

1st Friday: 668.51K

1st Saturday: 867.78K

1st Sunday: 760.37K

1st Monday: 613.01K

1st Tuesday: 609.67K

1st Wednesday: 583.07K

1st Thursday: 565.4k

2nd Friday: 708.22k

2nd Friday: 2nd Saturday: 886.13K

Total: 7 Million

Beats Every Indian Film Except Pushpa 2

In fact, Chhaava has surpassed the second Saturday ticket sales of every single Indian film except Pushpa 2. Vicky Kaushal, has been maintaining the streak since many days but has yet not been able to surpass the numbers brought by Allu Arjun’s film every single day.

Check out the ticket sales of Indian films from 2023 – 25 on BMS.

Pushpa 2: 1110K

Chhaava: 886K

Kalki 2898 AD: 727K

Stree 2: 656K

Animal: 642K

Gadar 2: 612K

Jawan: 576K

Jailer: 416K

Amaran: 346K

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 293K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

