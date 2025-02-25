The Kunchacko Boban starrer Malayalam crime-thriller Officer On Duty is witnessing a decent run at the box office. Within just 4 days of its release, the film managed to recover more than 70% of its budget. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 5th day.

Officer On Duty Box Office Collection Day 5

On its 5th day, the Kunchacko Boban starrer saw a sharp drop. According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the movie earned 1.71 crores*. This was a drop of around 48% since the movie had earned 3.3 crores on its previous day.

Officer On Duty opened at 1.25 crores at the box office. It saw a nice growth on its 2nd day wherein it garnered 1.70 crores. The 3rd day saw an even better growth of 64% wherein it amassed 2.8 crores. While on its 4th day, the film saw yet another steady rise of 17% and earned 3.3 crores.

However, the 5th day has witnessed a sharp decline. The total India net collection of the film on its 5th day comes to 10.76 crores*. However, the film still maintains a decent pace. It is mounted at a budget of 12 crores. With its current India net collection of 10.76 crore, Officer On Duty has managed to cover around 89% of its budget.

The Kunchacko Boban starrer needs around 1.24 crores to recover its entire budget. However, while Officer On Duty will easily recover its budget, it might lose on the hit tag. The film needs to earn 24 crores in its lifetime collection to attain the hit tag. It furthermore needs 36 crores to get the super-hit tag. This seems like a huge challenge at the moment.

