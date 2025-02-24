Officer On Duty Box Office: Recovers 75.4% Budget In The First Weekend Itself

Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani’s Officer On Duty has impressed the audiences like a charm, and in only four days it stands at a total collection of 9.05 crore. However, the dreaded Monday drop will decide the pace of this crime-thriller from here on.

Budget & Recovery

The film has been mounted on a budget of reported 12 crore, and in only 4 days, it has recovered 75.4% of its entire budget. It still needs 2.95 crore to recover all the investments done and enter the profit making zone for the film.

Officer On Duty Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day, Sunday, February 23, Officer On Duty earned 3.3 crore at the box office. This was a jump of 164% from the opening and a slight growth by almost 50 lakh from the previous day.

Here is the day-wise collection of the crime thriller at the box office.

Day 1: 1.25 crore

Day 2: 1.7 crore

Day 3: 2.8 crore

Day 4: 3.3 crore

Total: 9.05 crore

Far Away From Hit Verdict

The film is far away from the hit verdict since it needs a total collection of 24 crore at the box office to claim the hit verdict and 36 crore to claim the superhit verdict. Mollywood this year has already got two superhits – Rekhachithram and Ponman, and one hit, Bromance!

Mollywood Box Office 2025 VS Last Year

Last year, Mollywood witnessed one hit, one superhit, and one super duper hit in Abraham Ozler, Premalu, and Manjummel Boys. All three were released in the first two months of the year. Hopefully, Mollywood will get one or two hits more by the end of this month!

