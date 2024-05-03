Tillu Square, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, has turned out to be a mega success story for Tollywood this year. The first and the biggest success for Tollywood in 2024 is Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, and now, this one has joined the list. The film performed way beyond expectations and went on to gross well over 100 crores at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Mallik Ram, the sequel to DJ Tillu was released in theatres on 29th March. Till yesterday (5th Thursday), the film completed a theatrical run of 35 days, and as expected, now, the pace has slowed down, and daily domestic collection is staying below the mark of 0.50 crore. As a result, the tally hasn’t got a bigger push.

Coming to the latest update, Tillu Square has amassed 83 crores net in India in 35 days. Including taxes, the gross Indian collection stands at 97.94 crores. In the overseas market, the film has earned 31 crores gross. So, after combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 128.94 crores gross after 35 days.

From here, Tillu Square will try to push the tally a little bit and the overall global run will end below 135 crores gross.

Talking about the domestic collection of 83 crores net, Tillu Square has earned handsome box office returns, considering its reported budget is just 40 crores. In comparison, we can see that the film has earned an ROI (return on investment) of 43 crores, which equals 107.5% returns. It’s an impressive result and our expectations are now really high from the Tillu threequel.

Meanwhile, apart from Siddhu and Anupama, Tillu Square also stars Muralidhar Goud, Murali Sharma, Prince Cecil, and others in key roles. It is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, while the music is composed by Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani. Background score is given by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

