Last Diwali, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 was released in theatres. Unfortunately, the film didn’t perform as expected at the Indian box office and wrapped up the global run below the mark of 500 crores, while a much bigger number was expected. Now, its highly-anticipated arrival in Japan has happened and considering the popularity of Salman, the biggie is expected to do well in the country. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the third film in the Tiger franchise and the fifth film in the Spy Universe was released amid the Diwali festive season last year. While the film took a solid start, it didn’t maintain its momentum for a long time. In India, the run was wrapped up at 286 crores net. This number looks superb in isolation but considering the scale, budget and mammoth expectations, it’s not up to the mark. Globally, it earned 472.77 crores gross.

Today, Tiger 3 released in Japan and it has got a wide release in the country. Salman Khan is a popular there, especially due to the success of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and it has helped the Tiger film is gaining the momentum during the pre-release phase. Also, as far as early reactions are concerned, the audience has given a thumbs up so far, which will definitely helped the biggie in scoring huge over the entire weekend.

Before Tiger 3, Pathaan (the fourth film in the Spy Universe) did really well in Japan and scored an impressive number of 83 lakh ( ¥14.6 million) during the opening weekend, as per Sacnilk. Talking about the footfalls, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer had enjoyed 8873 admits.

With a kind of craze Salman Khan enjoys in Japan, Tiger 3 has a chance of surpassing Pathaan’s opening weekend numbers. Let’s see if it happens or not!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thalapathy Vijay Dominates Over Ajith Kumar At The Box Office In A Battle Of Re-Releases!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News