The Dhanush directorial Tamil coming-of-age romantic-comedy Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK is struggling to mint numbers at the box office. The film is yet to cross even 6 crores, let alone recovering its moderate budget. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 6th day.

NEEK Box Office Collection Day 6

On its 6th day, the day-wise collection of the film saw a further decline. According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the Dhanush directorial earned 26 lakhs*. This was a further drop of around 23% as the movie had amassed 34 lakhs on its previous day. The day-wise collections have started remaining below 1 crore ever since the 4th day which is also alarming.

The total India net collection of NEEK now comes to 5.67 crore*. The film is now inching towards 6 crores but there is little or no hope left for the Dhanush directorial now. It is showcasing all the signs of being a disaster. The movie had opened to a mixed response from the masses and the critics. While the entertainment quotient was praised along with the performance of Mathew Thomas, the movie’s writing and the performance of the rest of the star cast received a dismal response.

NEEK To Also Lose Out On Its Budget Recovery?

Going by the poor box office performance of the film, NEEK might also lose out on the budget recovery. The movie is mounted at a scale of 25 crores. With its current India net collection of 5.67 crores, it has only covered 22% of its budget. It might wrap up without even covering half of its budget.

It is also facing a tough competition from Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon. The film has also been penned by Dhanush. It stars Mathew Thomas, Pavish Narayan, Anikha Surendran and Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Officer On Duty Box Office Collection Day 6: It’s A Success, Recovers Its Entire Budget On An Impressive Tuesday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News