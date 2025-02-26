Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK, has witnessed a sharp decline after the opening week. On weekdays, it is adding dismal numbers to its tally and overall, it is turning out to be a big failure. Despite being made at a moderate budget, the film is showing no signs of recovery and might fail to even touch the 15 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 5 days!

Reception of the film

Written and directed by Dhanush, the Tamil coming-of-age romantic comedy was theatrically released on February 21. It opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics. The film was praised for its entertainment value and the performance of Mathew Thomas. However, it received criticism for the performance of the remaining lead cast and writing.

Among the ticket-buying audience, NEEK is enjoying mixed word-of-mouth, and there isn’t much buzz on the ground. It’s possibly facing the heat due to the superb run of Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon.

NEEK at the Indian box office

NEEK opened at 1.15 crores and raked in 4.52 crores over the opening weekend. This was a decent score, and the film needed to maintain the momentum to earn a respectable total. However, on the first Monday, it lost momentum and earned just 55 lakh. Yesterday, on day 5, it dipped further and earned 34 lakh, as per Sacnilk.

On the whole, NEEK earned 5.41 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days. This is a disappointing number, and considering an underwhelming trend, the film will end its run much below the 15 crore mark.

Heading for a disaster?

Reportedly, Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam is made on a budget of over 25 crores. Against this cost, it has earned only 5.41 crores. So, it looks like the film will fail to recover half or more than half of the budget, thus making it a big flop at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Day 12: Crosses The 500 Crore Milestone, Needs Just 43.12 Crores To Be #1 Historical Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News