Captain America: Brave New World’s box office performance worsens daily in North America. The movie’s overseas collection also indicates that it will struggle to reach the break-even point worldwide. The MCU flick features Anthony Mackie for the first time in the lead role, marking his first solo outing. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film’s performance has been underwhelming compared to previous MCU movies. Captain America 4’s global earnings reflect challenges in maintaining audience interest and the evolving dynamics of the superhero genre. It experienced a significant decline in its box office performance during its second weekend. The film’s decline might be because of franchise fatigue and high expectations. The film’s attempt to blend a political thriller with superhero action led to a convoluted narrative.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America: Brave New World grossed only $1.7 million on its 2nd Monday. The film registered the lowest 2nd Monday ever for Captain America films. Captain America 4 dropped by -84.5% from last Monday, the Presidents Day holiday. Compared to other post-Presidents’ Day Monday drops, it is on par with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s 2nd Monday gross, as it also collected $1.7 million, which is more concerning. If it replicates the 2023 movie’s box office run, then Marvel Studios is headed for the tragedy.

Anthony Mackie’s MCU movie has hit the $142.9 million cume in North America. The report further mentioned that it is expected to run between $195 million and $215 million domestically. Captain America: Brave New World was made on a reported budget of $180 million, and as per experts, it needs around $425 million to break even.

Captain America 4 has collected $148.36 million so far at the overseas box office and has hit the $290 million mark worldwide, making it the MCU movie’s global cume at $291.30 million. While the Marvel name drove an impressive opening, the combination of underwhelming storytelling, political distractions, and general franchise fatigue might have resulted in a dramatic drop in box office performance this following weekend.

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford‘s Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

