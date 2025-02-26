Mufasa: The Lion King has finally reached its final milestone after being in the theatres for over two months. Despite its digital release and multiple competition, the film is trying to maintain a stronghold at the box office. The movie’s success signifies people’s love for family movies. Mufasa also has a nostalgia factor, and people were eager to know its origins. Scroll below for the deets.

The film was made on a budget of $200 million and has accumulated 3.5 times that. It has reached the end of its theatrical run and is losing theatres exponentially in the United States. However, it performs better than Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which was released on the same day and in the leading spot during their debut weekend.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King finally achieved the major milestone of $700 million. The Disney feature collected a decent $180K on its 10th Monday in the United States. The film has reached the $245.6 million cume in the United States. It raked in another $650K from across the international places for a $454.4 million overseas cume. It has been playing across 53 markets.

Therefore, the Disney feature has finally hit the $700 million mark worldwide, and it is expected to rake in a little more before it loses all the juice. As per the trade analyst, it is eyeing a $710 million to $720 million global run. Therefore, the movie generated 250% more than what was paid for its production. Although it is a huge accomplishment for the animation, it will remain the lowest-grossing in the franchise. The Lion King 1993 OG film also earned more than this latest release. It collected $979.161 million in its global run.

The film explores the origins of Mufasa, Simba’s father, delving into his journey from an orphaned cub to the revered king of the Pride Lands. The narrative is framed through Rafiki’s storytelling to young Kiara, Simba and Nala’s daughter, with Timon and Pumbaa adding their characteristic humor. The story introduces Mufasa as an orphan who, after a natural disaster, is adopted into a royal lion pride and forms a complex relationship with Taka, the future Scar.

Mufasa: The Lion King was released on December 20 and is now available online.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Captain America: Brave New World Worldwide Box Office: Collected Almost 61% More Than Its Hefty Production Budget In Its 2nd Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News