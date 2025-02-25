Jeff Fowler’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been well-received by the audience. After quite the struggle, it has beaten Venom: The Last Dance to enter last year’s top 10 grosser list. This is an important accomplishment for the action-adventure movie. It might even become Jim Carrey’s highest-grossing movie. Scroll below for the deets.

Paramount Pictures confirmed a fourth installment is in the making; however, specific plot details remain under wraps. The franchise has not only expanded its universe with compelling new characters and storylines but has also solidified its success both critically and commercially, paving the way for future adventures in the Sonic cinematic saga.

While Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the highest-grossing film in the franchise, Tom Hardy starrer Venom: The Last Dance is the lowest-earning in the trilogy. Venom 3 collected $139.75 million in the US and $478.89 million worldwide. It was the 10th highest-grossing movie of 2024 until this weekend. Sonic 3 collected only $355K on its 10th three-day weekend, dropping -58.1% from the previous weekend after losing -342 theatres on Friday now, playing over just 591. It has hit the $235.3 million US cume. According to Luiz Fernando, it is expected to earn between $235 and $237 million run in the United States.

Meanwhile, Sonic 3’s international gross has reached the $248 million mark, and allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit the $483.30 million mark. Therefore, it has officially beaten Venom: The Last Dance’s $478.89 million global haul as the #10 highest-grossing film of 2024.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has slowed down significantly due to its digital release. It may cross the $500 million mark in the following weeks, but nothing is certain at the moment. It has demonstrated strong box office performance, maintaining a position in the top charts and contributing to the franchise’s cumulative global earnings surpassing $1 billion. Sonic 3 was released in the theatres on December 20, clashing with Mufasa: The Lion King.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Day 12 Advance Booking: Impressive 18% Jump From Monday, Vicky Kaushal’s Film Is A Force To Reckon With!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News