Mufasa: The Lion King maintained a steady hold at the box office but is now experiencing the impact of the digital release. It is also facing many new releases and might have reached the end of its theatrical run in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

The success of the film proves that the family films still emerge as victorious at the box office. Mufasa has collected an estimated 3.5 times the production budget and is a considerable financial success. It opened with mixed reviews, but it saw a gradual hike, and such is the power of Disney’s animated features. Still, it will be the lowest grossing in the franchise but not a complete failure.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King collected only $572K on the 10th Friday, experiencing a harsh decline of -61.2% from last Friday. This is its biggest decline since its release. In addition, the Disney feature lost 305 theatres due to digital release. The film stands at the $243.5 million cume in North America. As per the trade analyst’s report, $250 million is locked and loaded for the movie.

Mufasa is targeting a $2 million to $3 million 10th three-day weekend in the United States, which will bring it closer to the $250 million mark. At the international box office, the film hit the $446.77 million cume and allied to the domestic gross, its worldwide cume reached the $690.23 million mark. It might cross the $700 million milestone this weekend.

Overall, Mufasa: The Lion King demonstrates that Disney’s strategy of revisiting beloved stories remains commercially viable, though the challenge remains in balancing innovation with audience expectations.

Mufasa: The Lion King by Barry Jenkins was released in theatres in December 2024. A few days ago, it was released on digital platforms on VOD.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

