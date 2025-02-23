Captain America: Brave New World is experiencing a hard time at the box office. It has entered its second weekend but witnessed a sharp decline at the North American box office. With its underwhelming performance, Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford’s MCU movie might be brewing concern for Marvel Studios. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film opened with strong numbers last week, beating the opening weekend of the first film in the franchise, Captain America: The First Avenger. It is now reportedly imitating the MCU’s Ant-Man 3 collection. CinemaScore reports an average grade of “B—” from audiences, the lowest for an MCU film to date. However, due to the mixed reviews, it is finding it challenging to maintain its box office momentum.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the mixed reactions are negatively impacting the MCU movie starring Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford. It has experienced a sharp dip of -82.4% from last Friday’s opening day, which is the lowest second Friday for Captain America movies. The First Avenger collected $7.9 million, The Winter Soldier earned $11.9 million, and the Civil War grossed $19.6 million. Meanwhile, Captain America 4 collected only $7.2 million on its second Friday.

It is the #7 2nd Friday for February releases, resonating with Ant-Man 3’s box office run in the US. According to the report, the 2023 film collected $8.3 million on its second Friday, which is higher than Captain America 4. The MCU movie has thus hit the $120.2 million cume in seven days in the United States and is eyeing a $27 million to $30 million gross this weekend.

The decline is happening in other regions as well. For example, in the British box office, the film dipped -55.1% from last Friday when it was released. It will remain at #2 behind Bridget Jones 4 this weekend as it collected $1.3 million on Friday in the UK. It has hit a $14.3 million cume after eight days. Captain America 4 is aiming to earn between $4 million and $5 million during its second three-day weekend in the UK. Globally, the film has hit a $218.47 million cume, surpassing the entire run of The Marvels. At least Mackie’s film won’t be the lowest-grossing MCU flick.

Captain America: Brave New World, released on February 14, is running in theatres worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

