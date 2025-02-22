The Ne Zha sequel, Ne Zha 2, is on track to create history in the world of animated features. It seemed like a cakewalk for the sequel to surpass the global hauls of several movies in less than a month. This is already something that has never been witnessed by the industry, and this animated feature might change the way a movie is distributed in the local regions.

The film’s unparalleled success has brought immense pride to China. The Ne Zha sequel has broken many records and set new ones that are difficult to break for other movies. It was made on a reported budget of $80 million and has made an estimated $800 million in profit so far and is still counting. It has not been in the theatres for thirty days and has accumulated such impressive returns.

With the rising success of previous domestic animated films, audiences have grown more confident and supportive of homegrown productions. Ne Zha 2 benefits from this established momentum and cultural pride. It has surpassed The Lion King and Inside Out 2 to become the highest-grossing animation ever. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 collected $31.5 million this Friday. It registered the biggest 4th Friday in a single market ever, dropping -60.6% from last Friday.

Ne Zha 2 collected $1.75 billion from China alone in 24 days, and worldwide, the film’s collection has hit the $1.77 billion mark. It is becoming the first animation in history to hit the $1.8 billion mark worldwide. It collected $22.9 million in pre-sales for the 4th Saturday [i.e., today].

In the US, too, it crossed the $10 million mark, becoming the first Chinese film to achieve that feat in a limited release. Ne Zha 2 was released in China on January 29.

