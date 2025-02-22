Ne Zha 2 is performing well at the North American box office and has achieved two new remarkable achievements. To achieve one of these feats, the Chinese film had to surpass the Japanese movie Suzume’s US haul. The movie is a cultural phenomenon signifying China’s rising influence in global films. Every leading media house is in awe of the Chinese animated feature and is consistently reporting its achievements. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie challenges the notion that international success is essential for box office records. Its performance may prompt studios worldwide to reconsider distribution strategies, focusing more on local markets. China is undoubtedly one of the biggest markets, contributing considerably to a film’s box office collection, and the sequel has collected more than $1.5 billion from a single market, changing people’s perception that international success is essential for box office records.

Distributors and filmmakers might even consider changing their movie distribution strategies from here on. They might focus more on the local markets. The Japanese anime movie Suzume collected $10.9 million in its US haul. Now, Ne Zha 2 has surpassed that movie to become one of the top 15 highest-grossing non-English animations of all time in the United States.

The Ne Zha sequel collected $592K on Thursday, a drop of -14.3% from Wednesday. In just a week, the animated feature has hit the $11.8 million cume in the United States. It is the 15th highest-grossing non-English animation of all time in the United States.

Ne Zha 2 was released in limited theatres in just 660 theatres, becoming the first Chinese film to cross the $10 million mark under limited release at the US box office. The movie collected $1.75 billion from China alone in 24 days. The Chinese film was released in the United States on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Captain America: Brave New World Worldwide Box Office: Beats The Marvels’ Lifetime Run But Achieves An Undesirable Feat In North America

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News