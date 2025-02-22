Neon’s latest comedy horror flick, The Monkey, is set to achieve a record opening for the studio. The film, which was released this Friday and is facing the MCU biggie, Captain America: Brave New World, is expected to exceed the projections. Led by Theo James and Tatiana Maslany, it has scored encouraging numbers from the Thursday previews. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie is based on Stephen King’s short story and has been directed by Osgood Perkins. The film features Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Christian Convery, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell, Sarah Levy, Adam Scott, and Elijah Wood. The film garnered generally positive reviews.

On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds an approval rating of 77% based on 163 reviews, with an average rating of 6.8/10. The consensus reads: “Fiendishly clever with some unforgettably gory set pieces, ‘The Monkey’ reaffirms director Osgood Perkins’ horror bona fides while revealing he also has a surprising—albeit sick—sense of humor.” Metacritic reports a score of 64 out of 100, indicating “generally favorable reviews.”

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, The Monkey scored a solid $1.9 million on Thursday previews and is poised to become Neon’s second-biggest opening ever in the United States. The R-rated horror comedy has scored more than Knock at the Cabin’s $1.5 million and Old’s $1.5 million and is on par with Candyman, which, too, has earned $1.9 million. It is below Smile’s $2 million, Evil Dead Rise‘s $2.5 million, and Longlegs’ $3 million.

The industry initially projected the film to earn between $15 and $20 million in its opening weekend in North America. However, according to the trade analyst’s latest data, it is now projected to exceed the projections and earn $17 million to $22 million in its three-day opening.

The Monkey by Osgood Perkins was made on an estimated budget of $10 million, and it will recover that money with its debut. The film revolves around twin brothers portrayed by Theo James. The synopsis states, “When twin brothers find a mysterious wind-up monkey, a series of outrageous deaths tear their family apart. Twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree, forcing the estranged siblings to confront the cursed toy.”

In the movie, the toy Monkey plays a drum instead of clashing cymbals, a creative decision influenced by potential copyright issues. The Monkey was released in the theatres on February 21.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Thandel Worldwide Box Office Day 14: Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi Starrer Goes Steady, Crosses 80 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News