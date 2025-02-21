The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Telugu patriotic-romatic film Thandel has been witnessing a decent run at the box office. The film has crossed 80 crores globally on its 14th day. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 14th day.

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 14

On its 14th day, the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer earned around 70 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 12% since the movie amassed 80 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection now stands at 60.7 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of Thandel comes to 71.62 crores. The movie amassed around 11.15 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now comes to 82.77 crore. The movie has now managed to cross 80 crores. However, it seems challenging that the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer will reach the 100 crore mark globally.

The day-wise collections of Thandel have also drastically reduced and remains at lower levels so there are high chances that it might wrap up below 100 crores. The movie is mounted at a scale of 75 crores. With its current India net collection of 60.7 crores, it has managed to cover around 80% of its budget. The film needs an upward graph in the collection to both attain the 100 crores target worldwide and to recover its budget.

About The Film

Thandel has been directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the movie also stars Prakash Belawadi, Aadukalam Naren and Divya Pillai in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by veteran composer Devi Sri Prasad.

