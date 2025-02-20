Brahma Anandam, starring Brahmanandam, Raja Goutham, and Vennela Kishore in key roles, has pulled off a dismal collection so far. The start itself was so low that there was no chance of recovery, and eventually, it is heading for an opening week of less than 2 crores at the Indian box office. So, the search for a successful film for Tollywood continues after the blockbuster success of Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Keep reading for a detailed report of 6 days!

Reception of Brahma Anandam

The Tollywood comedy-drama was released on Valentine’s Day, February 14. Upon its release, it received mixed reviews from critics. While performances and the interesting subject were praised, the inconsistency in the screenplay and rushed climax were criticized. Among the ticket-buying audience, it opened to mixed word-of-mouth, limiting the film’s overall potential.

Brahma Anandam at the Indian box office

Brahma Anandam started slowly by earning 34 lakh on day 1. Over the weekend, it failed to gain momentum and earned 1.19 crores in the first three days. On the first Monday, it earned just 25 lakh, followed by 11 lakh. On Wednesday, it dropped further and earned just 7 lakh. Overall, it earned just a dismal total of 1.62 crore net at the Indian box office in 6 days, as per Sacnilk.

Heading for a big disaster!

Brahma Anandam will probably stay in theatres for one more week, and considering the slow pace, its lifetime collection is likely to be much less than 3 crores. So, it is heading for a big disaster at the Indian box office.

More about the film

The film is written and directed by RVS Nikhil. It also stars Priya Vadlamani, Aishwarya Holakkal, Talluri Rameswari, and Rajeev Kanakala. The music is composed by Sandilya Pisapati and the project is bankrolled by Swadharam Entertainment.

