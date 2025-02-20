Sangeet Manapmaan, starring Subodh Bhave, Sumeet Raghavan, and Vaidehi Parshurami in key roles, has failed to live up to its high expectations. The film had things working in favor, but unfortunately, it faced negligence from the ticket-buying audience, and due to the high cost of production, it emerged as a huge disaster at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of a closing collection!

Reception of Sangeet Manapmaan

The Marathi musical epic was released theatrically on January 10. Upon its release, it received mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, favorable word-of-mouth was seen, but this couldn’t create much impact as footfalls remained restricted. The actors’ performances and the music album were praised unanimously, but the film received criticism for being lengthy and overly dramatic.

Closing collection at the Indian box office

Since Subodh Bhave’s Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, a musical epic, was a blockbuster success, expectations were high from Sangeet Manapmaan. However, Bhave failed to recreate the magic this time, and the film emerged as a big disappointment. After a slow start of 20 lakh, it never witnessed a major turnaround during its theatrical run.

Somehow, Sangeet Manapmaan stayed in theatres for over a month, garnering just a dismal collection. As per the final update, the Marathi magnum opus earned just 2.30 crore net at the Indian box office, with almost the entire business coming from Maharashtra only.

Budget and recovery

While the exact official number is unknown, the film was reportedly made on a budget of around 8 crores. Compared to this cost, it earned only 2.30 crores, which means it recovered only 28.75% of the total cost. In other words, it failed to recover 71.25% of the total budget. Thus, the film ended its run as a disaster at the Indian box office.

