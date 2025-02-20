The epic historical action film Chhaava was released on Valentine’s Day 2025. In only six days of its theatrical run, it has made a smashing debut in the 200 crore club. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is the 9th fastest Hindi film to do so, as it joins the league of Pushpa 2, Jawan, and others. Is this an early sign of a blockbuster? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Thunderous box office collections!

Chhaava is the first Bollywood film of 2025 to enter the 200 crore club. It began its box office journey on an impressive note, adding 33.10 crores to the kitty. Laxman Utekar’s directorial surpassed its opening day on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holiday yesterday. In six days, it earned 203.68 crores net in India.

Vicky Kaushal starrer has left behind Bollywood biggies like Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Singham Again, and PK, among others, as it unlocked the 200 crore milestone on Wednesday. In fact, it is the 6th fastest Bollywood film and the 9th fastest Hindi film to achieve the milestone.

Take a look at the top 10 fastest 200 crore club in Hindi cinema:

Pushpa 2: The Rule: 3 days (205 crores)

Jawan: 4 days (252.08 crores)

Animal: 4 days (246.23 crores)

Pathaan: 4 days (212.50 crores)

Stree 2: 5 days (242.40 crores)

Gadar 2: 5 days (228.98 crores)

KGF Chapter 2: 5 days (219.56 crores)

Baahubali 2: 6 days (224.25 crores)

Chhaava: 6 days (203.68 crores)

Tiger 3: 7 days (220.25 crores)

Is Chhaava heading for a blockbuster?

An interesting observation is the fact that 9/10 films in the above list turned out to be huge successes at the box office in their lifetime. The only exception was Tiger 3, which was a losing affair due to its high budget.

Is this an early sign that Chhaava will become the first blockbuster of Bollywood in 2025? Here’s hoping! It is made on a budget of 130 crores, and the game of profits is going solid. With such a pace, there are high chances that it would soon achieve the super-duper hit verdict.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Day 7 Advance Booking: Rampage Mode Continues With 1.21 Lakh+ Ticket Sales – 20 Crores+ Loading Today?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News