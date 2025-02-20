Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna led Chhaava is unstoppable at the Indian box office. It has entered the 200 crore club in only 6 days. The epic historical action film is witnessing strong trends in advance booking at the top national chains. Scroll below for the day 7 update!

Maintains its 1 lakh+ streak!

It is a regular working Thursday today, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holiday has also concluded. But that does not stop Laxman Utekar‘s directorial from maintaining its strong momentum. As per the latest update, Chhaava has sold a whopping 1.21 lakh tickets via advance booking on day 7.

It has sold 66.6K tickets at PVR INOX, which continues to witness the highest footfalls. Around 20.9K tickets have been sold at Cinepolis, followed by MovieMax (9.6K), Miraj (12.7K), MovieTime (4.6K), and Rajhans Cinemas (6.9K).

Witnesses better trends than day 5

A day before the holiday in Maharashtra, Chhaava had sold 1.14 lakh tickets on Tuesday. In comparison, it continues its upward graph with almost 7% higher footfalls, which is a very good sign.

It is to be noted that the Vicky Kaushal starrer raked in box office collections of 24.10 crores on day 5. Does this mean another 20 crore+ day is on the cards? Hopefully, that milestone will be achieved with high occupancy during the evening and night shows nationwide.

Morning Occupancy

Chhaava registered a morning occupancy of 17.25%. This has remained similar to Tuesday, which witnessed admissions in the range of 18%.

Box Office Collection

At the domestic box office, Chhaava has earned 203.68 crores in six days. It surpassed the opening day on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, as 32.40 crores were added to the kitty.

The upcoming weekend will push the Valentine’s Day release closer to the 300 crore mark, and Vicky Kaushal will beat Uri: The Surgical Strike to find his new highest-grossing film!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

