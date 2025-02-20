Laxman Utekar’s directorial Chhaava is on rampage mode at the Indian box office. It is surpassing all odds to add massive moolah to its kitty. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has left us mind-boggled as it surpassed the Hindi collections of Pushpa 2: The Rule on its first Wednesday. Scroll below for the box office update on day 6.

200 crore milestone unlocked!

On its first Wednesday, Chhaava surpassed all expectations as it minted 32.40 crores. It witnessed an impressive growth of 26% compared to 25.75 crores earned on Wednesday. Maharashtra was expected to witness a boost due to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holiday, but it also showed good trends across Rajasthan and West Bengal.

The epic historical action film has officially entered the 200 crore club and has become the first Bollywood film to do so. The 6-day total stands at 203.68 crores. Today marks the last day of the first week, and a routine dip would be expected after the big holiday. Vicky Kaushal starrer has to hold itself well today as it will enjoy another jump with the arrival of the second weekend tomorrow.

Take a look at the daily breakdown below:

Day 1: 33.10 crores

Day 2: 39.30 crores

Day 3: 49.03 crores

Day 4: 24.10 crores

Day 5: 25.75 crores

Day 6: 32.40 crores

Total: 203.68 crores

Chaava vs highest first Tuesdays in Hindi cinema

It is unbelievable how Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s film has surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Animal, and Good Newwz, among others, on day 6. The Valentine’s Day release has scored the 7th highest first Tuesday in the history of Bollywood.

Take a look at the top 10 below:

Pathaan: 57 crores (opening day) War: 53.35 crores (opening day) Bharat: 42.30 crores (opening day) Sultan: 36.54 crores (opening day) Ek Tha Tiger: 32.92 crores (opening day) Chhaava: 32.40 crores (day 6) Gadar 2: 32.37 crores (day 6) Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 31.50 crores (day 7) Animal: 30.45 crores (day 6) Son Of Sardaar: 28.20 crores (day 2)

As visible, Chhaava has left behind the recent Indian blockbusters – Pushpa 2, Animal, and Gadar 2. Truly, what an exceptional run!

