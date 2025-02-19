Harshvardhan Rane is back to being a fan favorite, thanks to the re-release of his 2016 romance drama, Sanam Teri Kasam. It arrived back in theatres on February 7, 2025, coinciding with Valentine’s Week. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s directorial has gained the hit verdict but will unfortunately miss the ‘super-hit’ tag. Scroll below for the latest box office update on day 12.

There is strong competition at the ticket windows as Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava is stealing all the thunder. The screen count is also shared with other releases like Badass Ravikumar, Deva, and Sky Force. But despite that, it is commendable how the re-release continues to drive footfalls to theatres.

Slows down on Tuesday

Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released for a purpose that has been accomplished. It ended its box office run as a flop in 2016, but Harshvardhan Rane’s film has rewritten its fate with the re-release. It has now slowed down as only 0.55 crores more were added to the kitty on day 12.

The romance drama has witnessed another dip of 26% compared to 0.75 crores earned on Monday. The 12-day total at the Indian box office now concludes at 32.10 crores. Take a look at the daily breakdown below:

Week 1: 26.85 crores

Weekend 2: 3.95 crores

Day 11: 0.75 crores

Day 12: 0.55 crores

Total: 32.10 crores

Inches away from #1 re-release

Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad holds the tag of highest-grossing re-release in India with box office collections of 32.21 crores net. Sanam Teri Kasam is now only 11 lakh away from stealing the #1 spot.

It had previously surpassed other re-releases like Ghilli, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Rockstar, among others.

Will miss the super-hit tag!

Sanam Teri Kasam is reportedly made on a budget of 18 crores. Including the original run, its overall box office collections now stand at 41.10 crores.

When converted into ROI, the profit percentage comes to 128.33%. In order to achieve the super-hit tag, the film needs to achieve returns of over 150%. For that, it will have to make total earnings of 45 crores. Although it needs four crores more, the re-release is in its last leg, so that milestone will unfortunately be missed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Day 6 Advance Booking: 51% Jump In Ticket Sales, Vicky Kaushal’s Film Set For Smashing Entry Into 200 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News