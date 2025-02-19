Chhaava has witnessed an exceptional run at the domestic box office so far. It has completed only 5 days in theatres and is gearing up to enter the 200 crore club today. Is 30 crores possible? Scroll below to know what the advance booking trends suggest for day 6.

Rampage mode continues!

High hopes are pinned today as there is a holiday in its leading circuit, Maharashtra, due to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. After 24.10 crores on Monday and 25.75 crores on Tuesday, all eyes are on whether Vicky Kaushal starrer will be able to hit the 30 crore mark today.

As per the latest update, Chhaava has sold 2.17 lakh tickets for day 6 via advance booking. It has witnessed an impressive surge of 51% compared to 1.44 lakh tickets sold on Tuesday. The historical action film is registering the best footfalls at PVR INOX, contributing to 1.14 lakh footfalls alone today.

Around 36.2K tickets have been sold in Cinepolis. Apart from the top national chains, Chhaava has registered ticket sales of 24.8K at MovieMax, 24.2K at Miraj Cinemas, and 9.9K at MovieTime. Around 8.3K tickets have also been sold at Rajhans Cinemas.

Will it unlock 200 crore club?

In five days, Laxman Utekar’s directorial has made box office collections of 171.28 crores. It needs exactly 28.72 crores to enter the 200 crore club. Given the current trends, there is a high possibility that the massive milestone will be unlocked. The spot bookings are expected to add to the earnings further, especially during the evening and night shows.

More about Chhaava

The epic historical action film is based on the life of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. Vicky Kaushal stars in the leading role alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The supporting cast also features Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, and Alok Nath, among others.

It was released in theatres worldwide on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

