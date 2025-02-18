The historical action film Chhaava is inching closer to becoming the first hit of Bollywood in 2025. It has garnered earth-shattering collections in four days and is gearing up for a magical Tuesday. But do you know that the Vicky Kaushal starrer has recorded history with the highest ticket sales on BookMyShow, leaving behind every single Indian biggie of this year? Scroll below for a detailed box office update!

Chhaava ticket sales

As per the latest update, Chhaava has registered total ticket sales of 3.68 million on BookMyShow. It is to be noted that Vicky Kaushal starrer is on its fifth day at the Indian box office, but the footfalls have truly been bumper! Not only has it left behind Bollywood biggies like Sky Force, but it has also crushed South films like Game Changer, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and Vidaamuyarchi.

Take a look at the top 10 ticket sales of 2025 on BookMyShow:

Chhaava: 3.68 million* Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 3.59 million Game Changer: 2.26 million Sky Force: 1.99 million Vidaamuyarchi: 1.5 million* Daaku Maharaaj: 1.36 million Thandel: 1.17 million Sanam Teri Kasam: 984K Madha Gaja Raja: 880K Rekhachithram: 876K

As visible, Vicky Kaushal’s latest release has already registered 148% higher footfalls than Ajith Kumar‘s Vidaamuyarchi, which has completed 11 days in theatres.

The historical action drama is unstoppable at the Indian box office, and with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti tomorrow, admissions will witness an impressive boost in Maharashtra.

Box Office Collection

In four days, Chhaava has earned box office collections of 145.53 crores. It has sold 1.44 lakh tickets via advance booking alone today. The trends are highly favorable, and another huge day is on the cards.

Laxman Utekar’s directorial is made on a budget of 130 crores. So, the makers have nothing to worry about as the journey of returns has already kickstarted.

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

