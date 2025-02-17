Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Nandamuri Balakrishna fans have eagerly been waiting to catch their favorite actors in their latest movie on OTT platforms. After all, ever since this movie has made its way to the theatres, it wreaked havoc at the box office and kept the cash registers ringing incomparably. In fact, it’s quite safe to say that it has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons.

Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Bobby Deol in lead roles, the film witnessed a successful theatrical run, and now, it is finally all set to have an OTT release. Daaku Maharaaj can be enjoyed on Netflix from February 21 onwards. The official social media page of the OTT giant announced the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The film entered the coveted club of Rs.100 crore at the worldwide box office within the first 3 days of its release, marking a significant milestone. It witnessed a thunderous theatrical run, especially in the South belt. After Daaku Maharaaj received positive responses from the audience in the South belt, a Hindi dubbed version of the film was also released for the audiences in the Hindi belt.

Both versions of the film were received well by the masses. While the cast impressed everyone with their screen presence, Pragya Jaiswal grabbed attention with a fierce portrayal of Kaveri. The actress showcased her emotional range as a power-packed performer and received heaps of praise from her fans.

As audiences gear up to enjoy Daaku Maharaaj on Netflix, the excitement among them is palpable to see Pragya Jaiswal ace her role alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol. Considering that Pragya is a powerhouse performer, her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her in her future projects.

