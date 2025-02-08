Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj has failed to live up to its expectations, emerging as the second loser among Tollywood’s Sankranti releases after Game Changer. Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which did extraordinary business at the Indian box office, severely impacted its theatrical run. Yesterday, with the release of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel, the biggie faced another dent and almost wrapped up its run. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 27 days!

Directed by Bobby Kolli, the Tollywood action entertainer opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed mostly favorable reviews. However, the momentum wasn’t seen completely in footfalls as Sankranthiki Vasthunam stole the thunder. As a result, despite a massive start, it has failed even to enter the 100 crore club.

After a huge start of 25.35 crores, Daaku Maharaaj witnessed a sharp decline and failed to fully benefit from the Sankranti holidays. There had been regular jumps on weekends, but other than that, the film didn’t maintain the required pace on weekdays. Due to this, Balayya’s film became the lowest-grosser among Sankranti releases.

With Thandel arriving in theatres yesterday, Daaku Maharaaj lost most of its screens/shows. This was reflected in the collection, as the film earned only 1 lakh on day 27, i.e., the fourth Friday. As per Sacnilk, the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer stands at a total of 90.42 crore net at the Indian box office.

The current week will be the last week, and from next Friday onwards, the film will be out of theatres. From here, it will add 6-7 lakh more to its tally.

Meanwhile, Daaku Maharaaj was reportedly made with a budget of 100 crores. However, the film is falling short of 9.58 crores to recover the full cost, so it’s a losing affair at the Indian box office.

