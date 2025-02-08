Interstellar, starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and others, was re-released in Indian theatres yesterday. On social media, it was visible that the film had been hyped among its target audience, and that picture turned into reality when the relaunch of this Hollywood biggie registered good occupancy. It almost replicated the day 1 performance of the original run at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the Hollywood sci-fi biggie was originally released in 2014. During the original run, it earned a decent to good sum for its genre but wasn’t a big success. However, after its theatrical run, it gained a cult status among Indian Nolan fans. When the relaunch was postponed due to Pushpa 2, the outrage was witnessed on social media platforms. Now that it has finally arrived in theatres, Nolan enthusiasts filled in theatres.

With solid advance bookings, Interstellar’s re-release edition smashed the day 1 collection of 2.50 crore net at the Indian box office. This is an impressive number for a re-release, and that too from Hollywood. However, it is to be noted that the film showed little to no movement in over-the-counter ticket sales yesterday, and almost the entire business came through the bookings made in advance.

Back in 2014, Interstellar opened at around 3 crore net. So, if a comparison is made, the re-release raked in 83% of the total opening-day collection of the original run. In the opening weekend, it is expected to earn around 10 crores.

Meanwhile, the re-release of Interstellar will be screened for a limited period in India. As officially announced, it’ll be playing in Indian theatres only for a week. It is currently running in standard 2D format and IMAX.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

