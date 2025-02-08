Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi has witnessed a drop at the box office but the film is still sailing strong. In two days, the film stands at a total of 37.25 crore despite having competition from Tamil and Hindi releases. Ajith Kumar’s film is competing against Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel.

The action thriller opened at the box office with 27 crore, surpassing Ajith Kumar’s last release, Thunivu’s opening. The 2023 action film opened at the box office at 22.5 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Day 2

On the second day, February 8, Friday, the film earned 10.25 crore at the box office, 62% drop from the previous day’s 27 crore. The Vidaamuyarchi will, however, churn out better numbers over the weekend.

Trends Better Than Thunivu

In two days, Ajith Kumar‘s latest release is trending better than his last theatrical release. Thunivu earned 34.45 crore in two days. It opened at the box office at 22.5 crore, followed by 11.4 crore on day 2. Ajith Kumar’s latest release has surpassed this number at the box office.

Trisha Krishnan’s Last Tamil Release

Vidaamuyarchi cannot be compared with Trisha Krishnan’s last Tamil release, which earned 69.5 crore in two days, almost 90% higher than her latest release. However, she has surpassed the entire lifetime of her last theatrical release.

Trisha starred in the Malayalam film Identity, which was her first theatrical release of 2025. The action thriller earned only 10.29 crore at the box office. In fact, Vidaamuyarchi has surpassed the entire worldwide collection of Identity, which garnered 17.24 crore gross in its lifetime, finishing at the losing end at the box office!

