Ajith Kumar, aka Thala Ajith, has made noise with his latest release, Vidaamuyarchi. Released on Thursday, the film clocked a good number on the board. As the superstar made a big-screen return after a gap of over two years, his biggie was expected to register a career-best opening for him, but it missed the chance by just a few lakh. Nonetheless, a strong collection at the worldwide box office has come on day 1. In the overseas market, Thala has secured his best-ever start.

The Kollywood action thriller marked the reunion of Ajith, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja. The trio was last seen in Mankatha (2011). Released on February 6, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics. While the performances and action are being praised, the tedious narration and overall execution are being criticized. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the word-of-mouth is mixed.

Backed by impressive advance booking and good over-the-counter ticket sales, Vidaamuyarchi has pulled off a good start. It amassed a solid 27 crore net in India on day 1, with most of the collection coming from Tamil Nadu. The film opened much below expectations in Telugu states and Kerala, impacting the overall collection. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection equals 31.86 crore gross.

Overseas, Vidaamuyarchi has emerged as Ajith Kumar’s career-best opener by earning $1.76 million, which equals 15.40 crore gross in Indian rupees. In the overseas market, the biggest contribution comes from the Middle East region, earning $480K. It is followed by North America’s $453K. The third biggest contributor is Malaysia, with $293K. In the UK-Europe, the film opened at $225K. $135K came from Singapore, while $65K came from Sri Lanka. $53K came from Australia. $60K came from the remaining parts of the world.

Adding the overseas gross to the Indian gross, the Kollywood action thriller clocked a 47.26 crore gross at the worldwide box office on day 1. This is Thala Ajith’s second-highest opener after Valimai’s 47.80 crore gross.

Take a look at the day 1 collection breakdown of Vidaamuyarchi:

India net- 27 crores

India gross- 31.86 crores

Overseas gross- 15.40 crores

Worldwide gross- 47.26 crores

