Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan’s Vidaamuyarchi has witnessed a huge drop at the box office on the second day. After a huge opening, the film has earned in the range of 35.5 – 36.5 crore in two days. Despite the drop it is very close to axe Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja!

Ajith Kumar’s Last Release

Ajith Kumar‘s latest release is trending the same way as his last release at the box office. Thunivu opened at 24.4 crore and earned 11.8 crore on day 2, bringing a total of 36.2 crore in two days. Currently, Ajith Kumar’s new arrival is matching the numbers and the range!

Vidaamuyarchi Day 2 Box Office Estimates

On the second day, Friday, February 7, Vidaamuyarchi witnessed a huge drop of over 66%, bringing only 8.75 – 9.5 crore at the box office. The film earned 27 crore at the box office on its opening day.

Tamil Releases Of 2025

Ajith Kumar is only 13 crore away from axing the total box office collection of the only Tamil hit of 2025. Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja earned 48.5 crore at the box office. In two days, Ajith Kumar has earned much and is only 13 crore to axe the lifetime collection of Madha Gaja Raja.

Will Ajith Kumar Earn 3rd 100-Crore Film Post-COVID?

Post-COVID, Ajith Kumar arrived in the theaters twice – Valimai in 2022 and Thunivu in 2023. Both the films hit the 100 crore club, earning 106 crore and 121.87 crore at the box office. It would be interesting to see if Vidaamuyarchi maintains the streak and hits the 100 crore total!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

