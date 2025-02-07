Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 made everyone out of words the way it enjoyed an unprecedented run in theatres. Right from the opening day, it achieved several milestones, and the record-breaking spree continued for months. It would have minted more numbers, but its recent release on Netflix put a spread breaker in the box office journey. As the glorious journey of the Hindi-dubbed version has come to an end, let’s have a look at its closing collection!

Out of all versions, box office enthusiasts were excited about the film’s performance in Hindi as it was always touted to be the driving force for the magnum opus. As we all know, the first installment was a huge success in the Hindi market, and the character became a cult among the masses. It helped build an organic buzz on the ground level for the sequel. And when it arrived in theatres, it was a total blast.

Apart from being massively front-loaded, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) displayed strong legs during its theatrical journey due to superb word-of-mouth among the masses. It continued the golden ride for weeks before witnessing an expected downfall. The film started with a bang and amassed 433.50 crores in the opening week. In the second week, it earned 199 crores, followed by 107.75 crores in the third week.

In the fourth week, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) earned 57.95 crores. In week 5, it added another 21.75 crores, followed by 9.75 crores in week 6. In the seventh week, it added another 4.28 crores to the kitty, followed by 1.72 crores in the eighth week. After premiering on Netflix recently, the film lost its remaining steam. It wrapped up its historic run at the Indian box office by earning 39 lakh in week 9.

Overall, the Allu Arjun starrer earned an unbelievable 836.09 crore net at the Indian box office. There are one or two shows across major cities, but they won’t add any value now, and technically, the film has ended its run after spending 64 days in theatres. Monday onwards, these one or two shows are also expected to be replaced by new releases.

Week-wise collection breakdown of Pushpa 2 (Hindi):

Week 1: 433.50 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 199 crores

Week 3: 107.75 crores

Week 4: 57.95 crores

Week 5: 21.75 crores

Week 6: 9.75 crores

Week 7: 4.28 crores

Week 8: 1.72 crores

Week 9: 0.39 crore

Total: 836.09 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

