Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi has started its box office journey on a good note. Considering Thala Ajith’s comeback after two years, one expected a career-best opening for him, but still, the film has done enough to secure the second-biggest opening of his career. It smoothly surpassed Thunivu’s day 1 numbers and grabbed the spot below Valimai. It’s also the biggest Kollywood opener in 2025 by miles. Keep reading for a detailed box office collection report!

Our prediction story predicted a start of over 30 crores, and even higher than Valimai’s 31.70 crores. However, it didn’t happen. The Kollywood action thriller kicked off its journey by registering an occupancy of 59% in morning shows, which was simply superb. In afternoon shows, a jump of up to 61% was registered. Surprisingly, the evening shows witnessed a drop, and occupancy decreased to 55%. Contrary to early trends, the night shows witnessed a massive jump, and an occupancy of around 71% was registered.

With night shows covering the ground with a solid comeback, Vidaamuyarchi clocked an estimated collection of 27 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. The majority of business came from Tamil Nadu and some markets didn’t perform up to the mark.

With 27 crores, Vidaamuyarchi registered Ajith Kumar’s second-biggest opening after Valimai’s 31.70 crore net. It crossed Thunivu’s 24.40 crore net. With no special shows and big hikes, the film just missed the opportunity to hit the 30 crore mark.

For Kollywood, it’s the biggest opening of 2025 by a huge margin. Madha Gaja Raja was sitting at the top with 3 crores, which has been surpassed by the Ajith Kumar starrer by an 800% higher collection.

Meanwhile, Vidaamuyarchi is directed by Magizh Thirumeni. It also stars Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja in key roles, thus marking their reunion after 14 years since Mankatha (2011). Since word-of-mouth is decent to mixed, all eyes are set on today’s jump.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sky Force Box Office Collection (14 Days): Records A Decent Week 2 Despite 78% Drop, Still Heading Towards A Losing Verdict

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News