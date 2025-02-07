Bollywood has witnessed one of the most unexpected clashes with Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar battling it out for screens and box office numbers against Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa. While the former is a desi masala film, the latter is a breezy rom-com.

Interestingly, the two films have opened at the box office with what looks like a vast difference with their registered occupancies! Himesh Reshammiya’s film is currently leading with a morning occupancy 148% higher than Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s rom-com!

Badass Ravi Kumar Box Office Opening

Badass Ravi Kumar has registered an occupancy of 13.9% with its morning shows. The film is trending well in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Lucknow, with an individual occupancy of more than 15%. It is expected that the film will pick up in the evening shows.

Loveyapa Box Office Opening

Loveyapa has registered an occupancy of 5.6% in the morning, trending well in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Jaipur. Word of mouth for the rom-com is excellent and will hopefully boost collections for the evening shows!

About Badass Ravi Kumar

The film stars Himesh Reshammiya, Kirti Kulhari, and Sunny Leone and is directed by Keith Gomes. The official synopsis of the film says, “The Xpose franchise now goes to the next level with Himesh Reshammiya doing a spin-off from his iconic character Ravi Kumar from his hit film ‘The Xpose’ as an action musical entertainer, in which he is up against 10 sensational villains.”

About Loveyapa

Starring Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan and Ashutosh Rana, the official synopsis of the romantic comedy says, “The madness after a couple exchanges their mobile phones and begins to unearth bitter truth about each other.” The film is a remake of the Tamil film Love Today and is directed by Advait Chandan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Thandel Review On X: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi Change Audience Verdict With Love, “Went With Zero Expectations,” Say Netizens!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News