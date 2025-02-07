Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa is finally out in theatres. Considering the concept and overall feel, the film should have attracted the footfalls of youth, but that seems to be not happening. Of course, it has an entire day ahead of it, but as far as advance booking is concerned, the film has failed to earn a respectable number at the Indian box office. This puts it in an uncomfortable position on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

Directed by the Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha fame Advait Chandan, the latest romantic comedy offers light-hearted content. The target audience for the film is Gen Z, and since the trailer and the title song grabbed some attention, it could have been a decent opener. However, the makers failed to create momentum days before the release.

There is some visibility about Loveyapa, but it seems restricted to social media. On the ground level, there is little to no awareness. The makers have played it smart in such a situation by adopting discounted rates. The pricing varies a bit for different locations, but overall, the film is available to watch at an affordable rate. This could help attract footfalls throughout the day through over-the-counter ticket sales.

Another plus is that Loveyapa has managed to secure a good show count. Across the country, it will be showcased in almost 3,500 shows today, a solid number for a film led by fresh faces.

If we talk about competition, many films have arrived in theatres today. The biggest attraction is Badass Ravi Kumar, followed by a re-release edition of Interstellar. Even Padmaavat and Sanam Teri Kasam have been re-released in theatres. Then there are Thandel and Vidaamuyarchi from the South. There are also leftover releases like Sky Force and Deva. So, there are a lot of options for moviegoers.

Considering all factors, Loveyapa aims to score between 90 lakh and 1.30 crores at the Indian box office on day 1. It’s a dismal number to begin, lower than Azaad (1.50 crores), which also had newcomers. Still, if word-of-mouth turns out to be good, the film might go above the predicted range.

