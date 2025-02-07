Loveyapa, starring newbies Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has arrived in cinema halls, and as expected, it has gone nowhere, at least in day 1 advance booking. Though the theme of the film looks interesting, it never created the buzz it was required to do among the target audience. As a result, there was a lack of movement at ticket windows, and it sold a low number of tickets at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Both Junaid and Khushi have already made their acting debut, but it was on the small screen. The latest Bollywood romantic comedy is their big screen debut, and since they are star kids, all eyes are on the film’s performance. As far as pre-sales are concerned, the film has emerged as a non-starter and entirely dependent on word-of-mouth.

Amid the low buzz on the ground level and competition from several films, Loveyapa has suffered a big blow. Despite the discounted ticket rates, it concluded the day 1 advance booking by selling tickets of 18.36 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats). It includes a sale of around 9,800 tickets at the Indian box office. This is a dismal number, even for newcomers.

Among states, Delhi is at the top with pre-sales worth 4 lakh gross. It is followed by Maharashtra’s 3 lakh gross. Among cities, the Delhi-NCR region is at the top by selling tickets worth 3 lakh, followed by Mumbai’s 2 lakh. In national cinema chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis, the film has sold around 3,400 tickets, which is very disappointing.

The show count is decent for Loveyapa, but it’s of no use since the initial rush has been missing. Now, it entirely depends on how word-of-mouth turns out to be.

Meanwhile, the film is directed by Advait Chandan, who also helmed Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha. It is distributed by Zee Studios.

