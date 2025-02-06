Time travel is a fascinating subject, and people love to watch movies and shows about it. When we talk about time travel, the first film that pops into our minds is Back to the Future. There are three films in the franchise, and the OG film is considered a classic by cinephiles. Recently, the film’s screenwriter, Bob Gale, addressed the possibility of a fourth film. Before learning of that, let’s check out the trilogy at the worldwide box office.

The sci-fi franchise was created by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale. It follows the adventures of a high school student and an eccentric scientist as they use a DeLorean time machine to travel to different time periods in the history of the fictional town of Hill Valley, California.

Back to the Future features Michael J Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, and Thomas F Wilson in key roles. It was both critically and commercially successful. The sci-fi flick won multiple accolades, including an Oscar for Best Effects and Sound Effects Editing. According to The Numbers, the trilogy has collected more than $960 million at the worldwide box office.

The OG movie was the highest-grossing film of 1985 and is also considered one of the greatest science fiction films and among the best films ever made. Check out the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

3. Back to the Future Part III (1990)- $245.07 million

2. Back to the Future Part II (1989) – $332.86 million

1. Back to the Future (1985) – $385.05 million

Nothing can beat the original film, and the fans still love it. According to Collider’s report, screenwriter Bob Gale has dismissed any possibility of a fourth film in the franchise.

Gale said, “We made three terrific movies, and people kept asking for more Back to the Future, so we made Back to the Future: The Musical, which Chris and Lea have attended on several occasions… We’re taking it around the world.” The movies are available to rent on Prime Video.

