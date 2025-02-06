Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, is hitting the big screens tomorrow. It won’t start big, but the film has certainly built some hype around itself. Compared to Naga’s last theatrical release, Custody, his upcoming entertainer aims for a much bigger opening at the Indian box office. However, it won’t be able to rake in a double-digit collection on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

Certain things work in favor of this Tollywood romantic action thriller. The trailer was unveiled a few days ago and enjoyed mostly favorable reviews from viewers. Naga and Sai look good, and their chemistry is natural. For those who don’t know, the duo is returning after Love Story (2021), which is another exciting factor.

Apart from the trailer, Devi Sri Prasad’s music has worked in Thandel’s favor, building momentum among the audience. Also, one can’t ignore the association of Chandoo Mondeti as a director. For those who don’t know, his Karthikeya 2 was a pan-India success and earned him enough fame. All these factors have created a favorable atmosphere.

Talking about the showcasing, Thandel has around 2,600 shows across the country. Though it’s a decent number, more shows would have given a chance of scoring more at the Indian box office. Still, there’s a hope that by the end of the day, the show count will see a surge.

The advance booking trends suggest a closing number of 3 crore gross or more. This isn’t a big number, but since no other Telugu biggies will be released tomorrow, Thandel has the potential to grow through over-the-counter ticket sales.

Considering all the aforementioned factors, the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer is looking for a collection of 7-8 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. This is a good number, but considering the huge scale of the film, a double-digit start was much needed. The collection can be higher than the predicted range with initial positive word-of-mouth.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Love Story opened at 9.05 crore net in 2021. Thandel will fail to beat this number.

