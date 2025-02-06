Vidaamuyarchi has opened at the box office, and the response to the film is thunderous, with Ajith Kumar fans calling it a hit already! However, it is a long time till we reach that announcement officially, but the good part is the opening of the film in the theaters hinting at roaring numbers!

The action thriller has already done well in advance booking and now the occupancy report for the opening shows across India suggest that the film might open with very great numbers!

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Occupancy

On the opening day, Magizh Thirumeni’s film registered an occupancy of 58.8% in the theaters with the morning shows. This number is expected to get better with the evening shows. Night shows are still dicey since tomorrow is also a working day!

4th Best Opening Occupancy Since 2024

When compared with the Tamil films of 2024 and 25, Ajith Kumar‘s film has managed to cross the morning occupancy of every other film that arrived in 2024 – 25. Interestingly, it has not been able to cross morning occupancy registered by The Greatest Of All Time, Amaran and Thangalaan. It has also surpassed the opening occupancy of this year’s Tamil superhit Madha Gaja Raja, which registered 25% occupancy with its morning shows on the opening day!

Vidaamuyarchi VS Thunivu

Ajith Kumar’s latest film could not surpass the morning occupancy registered by his last film in the theaters. Thunivu arrived in 2023 and registered an occupancy of 61.5% in the theaters with its morning shows on the opening day.

Check out the top five morning occupancy recorded by the opening days of Tamil films that arrived from 2024 – 25.

The GOAT: 69.7% Amaran: 63.63% Thangalaan: 59.8% Vidaamuyarchi: 58.8% Vettaiyan: 53.9%

