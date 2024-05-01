The Kollywood industry has been lucky enough to find other strong pillars apart from the phenomenon called Rajinikanth. Here, we are talking about Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar, aka Thala Ajith. Both these superstars enjoy massive pull among the Tamil audience, resulting in positive outcomes at the box office. In today’s piece, on the occasion of Ajith’s birthday, we’ll be taking a look at his highest net grossers at the Indian box office.

While Rajinikanth is on another level, we usually witness a brutal war of words between Vijay and Ajith fans on social media platforms. There’s always a debate about who the biggest crowd-puller is in the state of Tamil Nadu. Not just social media, this rivalry between fans has also resulted in an ugly battle on the field, resulting in interference from police.

On the one hand, Thalapathy Vijay is known for his unparalleled stardom, while on the other hand, Ajith Kumar is often praised for his acting prowess despite choosing commercial scripts. His fans consider him a total package star, which includes acting skills, screen presence, and commercial viability. Speaking about his highest-earning film at the Indian box office, Viswasam sits right at the top with 137 crores (net collection).

Take a look at Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith’s top 5 highest net grossers at the Indian box office:

Viswasam (2019) – 137 crores



Thunivu (2023) – 122 crores



Valimal (2022) – 106 crores



Vedalam (2015) – 90 crores



Nerkonda Paarvai (2019) – 87 crores

On the work front, Ajith Kumar will be next seen in Vidaa Muyarchi, which is scheduled to release this year. He also has Good Bad Ugly in his kitty. It is expected to release on Pongal next year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

