Maidaan is hanging in there at the box office in its third week. The weekend gone by had seen 4.80 crores coming in and now on the weekdays it’s bringing in collections, albeit on the lower side. While on Monday it collected 60 lakhs*, today’s numbers stood at 50 lakhs*. The drops have been on expected lines but thankfully not a big one which means the weekdays will bring in around 2 crores more.

The film has now reached 45.19 crores* and soon enough it will score a half century at the box office which is expected by the close of the fourth weekend. Now honestly, this is the kind of a number that should actually have been crossed by the film in its extended opening weekend itself and that too was actually the bare minimum expectation from it. However we know what really transpired a couple of weeks back and that was disheartening for sure.

With no new releases in the coming week as well, Maidaan will continue to find screens at its disposal. That said, one really thought that with such kind of terrific critical acclaim and solid word of mouth by those who have watched it, the film would have eventually managed a 75-100 crores total at least even after the kind of start that it got. It’s really strange that way and now one just hopes that at least in days to come, more and more people wake up to this Ajay Devgn starrer and give it a dekko.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

