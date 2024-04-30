Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 19: Ajay Devgn Hits The Lowest Earning Day With A 70% Drop - Ready For Closing Countdown?

It is the closing call for Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan after 18 days, as it dropped massively on the third Monday. On the 19th day, the film brought its lowest earning day at the box office, contributing nothing to the almost 45 crore total.

Maidaan Day 19 Box Office Collection

On the 19th day, the sports drama collected almost 60 lakh, and this was the lowest earning day for the film in the entire 19-day run. Before the 19th day collection on the third Monday, it was on the second Monday (day 12) when the film hit the lowest.

It would now be very difficult for Ajay Devgn to go past the 50 crore mark if he does not breathe to the fullest in the upcoming weekend. The film will definitely stay low over the week.

A 70% Drop On Third Monday

On the third Monday, Maidaan witnessed a 70% drop. The film collected almost over 2 crore on the third Sunday, bringing a sigh of relief since the numbers accelerated to a less disastrous point in the last three days.

Third Weekend Collection

In the third weekend, Maidaan collected almost 4.80 crore and might collect another 2 crore in the coming week. It would be interesting to see if the fourth weekend helps the film touch the 50-crore mark or not.

About Maidaan

Helmed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and a bunch of actors who bring alive the story of the greatest football coach of India, Sir Syed Abdul Rahim. The film was released on April 11 with paid previews on the evening of April 10 and clashed with Akshay Kumar at the box office.

