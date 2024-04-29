Madgaon Express Box Office Collection (After 38 Days): Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Leaping 150% Higher In A Day Even After A Month - 5th Week Daywise Breakdown

Kunal Kemmu once expressed how he found Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara a little out of reach for middle-class people and their friend circle. However, he finally turned into a director, and his debut film seems to be the obvious pick of his target audience, the middle-class common people since the film has collected more than 35 crore at the box office.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film is indeed traveling on the path to success. Right from its release, the film has proved its phenomenal grip at the box office, and with excellent pace, it has cemented its position as one of the most entertaining films of the year.

Looking at the trend, it seems that the film is in no mood to slow down, and indeed, it has glued the audience to the ticket window. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi, the comedy entertainer has completed more than a month’s run in the theaters.

Madgaon Express Day 38 Box Office Collection

On the 38th day, Kunal Kemmu‘s film took a jump and earned around 67 lakh at the box office. The trend at the ticket window is superior in the 6th week of the film’s release. The film has entered into the fifth glorious week and still remains the audience favorite.

Madgaon Express Sixth Weekend

The film opened this weekend at almost 22 – 25 lakh. However, the film took a massive jump of over 150%, collecting 50 lakh on the 6th Saturday. This was followed by a further growth of almost 20% on the next Sunday, bringing in 66 lakhs at the Box office.

Despite the major new releases, it continues to attract audiences and eyes 25 crore at the box office after 38 days. Madgaon Express, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, has transported the audiences into an out-and-out entertaining world that is filled with laughter and adventure. Clearly, they are making all the right choices.

Check out the box office collection of the fifth week, followed by the sixth weekend.

5th Monday – 0.24 crore

5th Tuesday – 0.26 crore

5th Wednesday – 0.26 crore

5th Thursday – 0.24 crore

6th Friday – 0.20 crore

6th Saturday – 0.56 crore

6th Sunday – 0.67 crore

