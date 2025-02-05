Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, has entered the final stage of its theatrical run. Despite the film’s solid start, it is heading towards an underwhelming total in the final run. Initially, it was in a comfortable position to be the highest-grossing film of Balayya, but now, it won’t grab the top spot and will miss the mark by just a few crores. Keep reading for a detailed worldwide box office report!

Touted to be the most expensive film of Balayya’s career, the Tollywood action entertainer had many things working in its favor, but eventually, it ended up being a losing affair. The biggest hurdle it faced was Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The Venkatesh starrer stormed theatres with positive word-of-mouth and dented the show count and footfalls of all other releases.

Like every Balayya film, Daaku Maharaaj witnessed a sharp decline after the initial rush. The front-loaded nature of his films has taken a toll as after starting from a solid 25.35 crores, the film earned just 90.28 crore net in 24 days. Including taxes, its gross domestic collection stands at 106.53 crores.

Overseas, too, the performance has been underwhelming. So far, Daaku Maharaaj has earned only 18.10 crore gross. Combining this with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection of the film stands at 124.63 crore gross after 24 days.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highest-grossing film is Veera Simha Reddy, with a gross collection of 130.64 crores. As we can see, Balayya’s latest release needs only 6.02 crores to beat Veera Simha Reddy. Still, it won’t get there as the collection has slowed down miserably, and after Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel releases this Friday, Balayya’s film will go down further.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Daaku Maharaaj:

India net- 90.28 crores

India gross- 106.53 crores

Overseas gross- 18.10 crores

Worldwide gross- 124.63 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Thandel Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi Starrer Sells Over 80,000 Tickets, Needs To Pace Up

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News